CM for timely completion of high priority projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said that it was the priority of the provincial government to complete the high priority projects in time.

He was chairing a meeting held here to review progress on the High Priority Projects of the provincial government which was besides others attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the department concerned and other high ups.

The chief minister said the government was very much serious about the completion of those projects within the next couple of years.

He has made it clear to all the quarters concerned that there should be no compromise on the timely completion of those public welfare projects stating that disciplinary action will be initiated against those responsible for any kind of delay in the completion of those projects.

He has decided to chair a review meeting on a monthly basis to review progress on the high priority projects and directed the administrative secretaries to attend those meeting in person to apprise him of the progress on their respective projects.

The chief minister directed the Planning & Development department to regularly monitor the progress on those projects further directing the administrative secretaries to hold fortnightly meetings to review progress on their respective projects.

Briefing about the high priority projects, the meeting was informed that during the preparation of budget for current financial year, a total of 216 high priority projects were identified out of which 94 projects related to the Newly Merged Districts.

It was further informed that so far two of the projects had been completed whereas 205 of them were in progress, adding that an online tracking system has been developed to monitor progress on those projects.

Mahmood Khan, once again stressing the need for the timely completion of these projects said that all the departments were required to avoid the traditional way of working and deliver extraordinarily to ensure the timely completion of these projects without compromising the quality of work on these projects and adherence to the relevant rules and regulations of the provincial government.

While directing the Health, education and Local Government Departments to focus on further improving their service delivery, the chief minister said that all the service delivery departments were required to come up to the public expectations with regard to service delivery.