CM GB congratulates the nation on the glorious and historic victory against traditional rival India

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has congratulated the nation on the glorious and historic victory of Pakistan in its match against traditional rival India.

In his special message he said that the Pakistani team has once again proved that we are a champion nation.

"In the world of cricket Pakistan has once again proved itself"CM GB added.

He said that Pakistan outclassed India in every field and Pakistani team has full potential to win T20 World Cup.