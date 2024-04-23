CM Gilgit-Baltistan orders simplification of border pass system for traders

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has taken notice of the difficulties faced by traders in obtaining border passes to China.

He has directed the Provincial Secretary of Interior to simplify the border pass system for Gilgit-Baltistan traders and take steps to facilitate the speedy issuance of border passes according to the existing procedure.