CM Gilgit-Baltistan Orders Simplification Of Border Pass System For Traders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has taken notice of the difficulties faced by traders in obtaining border passes to China.
He has directed the Provincial Secretary of Interior to simplify the border pass system for Gilgit-Baltistan traders and take steps to facilitate the speedy issuance of border passes according to the existing procedure.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP nominates three members for representing in Pakistan climate change authority3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Business Council’s delegation calls on Power Minister3 minutes ago
-
Landmark Zoology congress opens at UAJK, promises cutting-edge research discourse12 minutes ago
-
Galliyat Tahafaz Movement expresses deep concern over chopping of snag trees in Hazara region23 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Minister praises issuance of scholarships by Chinese universities to Pakistani stud ..23 minutes ago
-
EPA to hold public hearing of 132KV Grid Station’s EIA report42 minutes ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner43 minutes ago
-
Provincial Enforcement Authority to be established in Punjab43 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight drug dealers with over 11 kg charras43 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief, disruption to Lahore53 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas authorities acts fast to combat floods1 hour ago
-
Govt to re-constitute committee on issue of missing persons: Law Minister1 hour ago