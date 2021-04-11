CM grieved at death of Ustad Dilshad Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of violinist maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.