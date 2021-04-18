UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieved Over Death Of Saleem Safi' Mother

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

CM grieved over death of Saleem Safi' mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Saleem Safi, a senior anchor and columnist.

In a message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

