UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Karez Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CM grieved over Karez deaths

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the Kachi Beg incident in which a child and a man rescuing the trapped child died.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of two precious lives in the accident," said Chief Minister Balochistan in a statment issued here.

He said that young Balach Noshirwani sacrificed his life to save the life of a child who fell in Kariz.

"The courage and bravery shown by Balach Noshirwani is admirable."The Chief Minister also extended his condolence and sympathy to the families of Shaheed Balach Noshirwani and the deceased child.

Related Topics

Accident Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Young Man

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

51 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

59 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

2 hours ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.