CM grieved over Karez deaths

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the Kachi Beg incident in which a child and a man rescuing the trapped child died.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of two precious lives in the accident," said Chief Minister Balochistan in a statment issued here.

He said that young Balach Noshirwani sacrificed his life to save the life of a child who fell in Kariz.

"The courage and bravery shown by Balach Noshirwani is admirable."The Chief Minister also extended his condolence and sympathy to the families of Shaheed Balach Noshirwani and the deceased child.