CM helps train victim girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a girl Hafsa resident of Zahirabad Shaheed area Vehari who sustained injuries in Daharki train accident has been hospitalised in DHQ hospital Vehari.

It is worth mentioning that two successful operations of Hafsa have so far been conducted.

Focal person Overseas Pakistanis Aftab Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner Vehari, Mobeen Elahi on the instructions of CM inquired after Hafsa in DHQ hospital and gave a cheque of financial assistance to the injured girl.

Gifts were also presented to the girl.

Meanwhile, the CM directed to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the girl and said that Punjab government will bear the treatment expenditures of Hafsa and will completely look after her.

He said that Hafsa was like his own daughter.

It may be mentioned that her mother, two brothers, a sister and maternal grandfather were died in Deharki train tragedy.