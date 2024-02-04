CM Inaugurates Dental Hospital’s Upgradation Project
Published February 04, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the provincial cabinet, visited the Punjab Dental Hospital and inaugurated its upgradation project, here on Sunday.
He ordered to review the proposal with regard to starting an evening and a night shift in the dental hospital. He visited various wards of the upgraded Punjab Dental Hospital, inspected the operative dentistry and periodontics departments. He monitored the special dental section for the differently-abled persons and new units.
Mohsin Naqvi conversed with the doctors and staff members. Sixty new and latest units have been purchased for the dental hospital. CM expressed his satisfaction over the upgradation project of the dental hospital and commended Secretary Health and Secretary C&W.
Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W and officials concerned were also present.
