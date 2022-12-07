CM inaugurates uplift schemes at Hungu

HUNGU, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan Wednesday visited Hungu and inaugurated various development projects including Rescue 1122, District Jail Hungu and Doaba Hospital.

He also planted a sapling in Police Training College and addressed a worker's convention.

Highlighting the uplift initiatives of the provincial government, he said that work on the establishment of a university and district development is underway with an estimated cost of Rs. 1.5 billion.

He said that the water supply scheme of Rs. one billion for the district is also included a development program.

CM advisor, Zahoor Shakir, MNA, Nadeem Khayal, MPA, Shah Faisal Khan, and local elites were also present on the occasion.