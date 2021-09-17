UrduPoint.com

CM KP Approves 621 Posts For Battagram Police Department

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :KP government Friday approved 621 various posts for the Battagram police department to overcome the staff shortage issue.

Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand got the approval from the chief minister to accommodate those qualified candidates who have passed the entry test but could not join the police force owing to the no availability of the vacancies.

According to the details, the vacant posts including 15 Sub Inspectors, 20 Assistant Sub Inspector, 14 Junior Clerk, 50 Head Constable, 500 Constables, 4 Drivers, 8 Class IV and 10 sweepers were approved for police department Battagram.

Taj Muhammad Tarand has thanked Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Inspector General (IG) police KP, DIG Hazara, DPO Battagram, Secretary Interior Ministry and especially Finance Ministry for their role in the approval of 621 posts for an ignored and far-flung district of the province.

He further said that the approval of posts would provide an opportunity to the youth of the district and the candidates who have passed the test for the police department but could not join the police force owing to the non-availability of the vacant post, soon they would join on the approved posts, adding Taj Muhammad Tarand said.

