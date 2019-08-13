CM lays wreath on Yadgara e Shuhda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the city and laid floral wreath on Yadgar e Shuhda.

The CM, soon after arrival, visited police line where police presented guard of honor to him.

Usman Buzdar laid floral wreath on Yadgar e Shuhda and offered 'Fateha. On this occasion a large number of police officials and officers were present.

The CM lauded the efforts of police in maintaining peace and highlighted the courage of martyrs' families.

The incumbent government expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs, and added that sacrifices of Shuhadas could never be ignored.

He said that all out efforts would be made for the welfare of the families of martyrs.

The Chief Minister also visited Daar-ul-Amman and Daar-ul-Falah and met inmates.

He distributed gifts among them and announced Rs 100,000 Eidi from his pocket.

The Chief Minister also checked cleanliness arrangements adopted in the different city areas and issued directions to maintain the cleanliness of city properly.

During the visit, Minster for Labor and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi, MNA Amir Sultan Cheema, spokesperson to CM Punjab Shahbaz Gill and officers of local administration accompanied the chief minister.