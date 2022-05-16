CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates Clinical Skills Lab at PGMI

UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) here on Monday

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) here on Monday.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet members, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly established Clinical Skills Lab at the Post Graduate Medical Institute. The CM was told this state-of-the-art lab was established with an estimated cost of Rs 370 million.

The Skills Lab has been equipped with specialties including medicines, surgery, gynae and all needed medical facilities for the training of the doctors. The CM was told that with establishment of this lab the patients would be provided with international-standard medical care and cure facilities.

