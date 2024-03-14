CM Maryam chairs meeting on health card relaunch

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has promised that no poor person will be deprived of his right to free treatment.

She was chairing a special meeting on relaunch of the health insurance scheme in Punjab on Thursday. She added, "We want to provide the best medical facilities to common man.”

The CM added: "Health card is a project of Pakistan Muslim League-N. We want to re-launch it in a sustainable manner.” She directed the authorities concerned to form a working group to make health card more effective, and present a workable plan in this regard in 3 months.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance and other relevant officers attended the meeting.