CM Maryam Chairs Meeting On Health Card Relaunch
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has promised that no poor person will be deprived of his right to free treatment.
She was chairing a special meeting on relaunch of the health insurance scheme in Punjab on Thursday. She added, "We want to provide the best medical facilities to common man.”
The CM added: "Health card is a project of Pakistan Muslim League-N. We want to re-launch it in a sustainable manner.” She directed the authorities concerned to form a working group to make health card more effective, and present a workable plan in this regard in 3 months.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister hosts E-Kacheri to address public concerns46 seconds ago
-
DC Narowal visits markets50 seconds ago
-
Commendation certificates distributes among Rescue 1122 staff53 seconds ago
-
Bizenjo of PPP, Dostain of PML-N and Ghibzai of JUI won senate seats11 minutes ago
-
1100 motorcycle rickshaws registered in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Agri. Secretary opens spring plantation, wants regular follow up11 minutes ago
-
Body of hotel servant recovered from drain11 minutes ago
-
Two hotels sealed on violation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance21 minutes ago
-
TEPA action against illegal signboards21 minutes ago
-
PFA stops production of 3 food points21 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to improve construction work of govt buildings, roads21 minutes ago
-
Dues of Rs 10.5bln to be paid to retired officers, employees of KMC: Mayor Karachi21 minutes ago