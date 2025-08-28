Open Menu

CM Maryam Reviews Flood Situation In Ravi River On Boat At Shahdara

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2025 | 01:25 PM

Officials say nearly 200,000 cusecs of water is likely to pass through the Ravi at Shahdara by Wednesday afternoon

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inspected the flood situation at Shahdara by boarding a boat in the Ravi River, where a heavy flow of water is expected after India released floodwaters.

The officials said that nearly 200,000 cusecs of water is likely to pass through the Ravi at Shahdara by Wednesday afternoon.

During her visit, the chief minister received a detailed briefing from officials on the latest flood conditions and precautionary measures being taken to safeguard nearby populations.

Earlier, CM Maryam Nawaz had also accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on an aerial survey of flood-affected districts, where both leaders were briefed on the extent of the damage and ongoing rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told the media that 12 people have lost their lives in various incidents caused by floods across the province.

She assured that all rescue agencies were actively engaged and emphasized that the government would not abandon the affected citizens, stressing that unity was crucial to overcome this natural calamity.

