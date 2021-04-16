CM meets heirs of police martyrs, inquires after health of injured

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday met with the bereaved heirs of martyred police constables Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Imran at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and extended sympathies to them.

The CM offered Fateha for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families. He announced to provide employment and education to the children of the martyrs and the Shaheed package will also be given to the martyrs' families. The CM directed the IG to complete formalities for hiring Hafza Afzal, the MSc Chemistry daughter of martyred constable Muhammad Afzal. He also consoled Naziran Bibi, mother of Muhammad Imran, and said, "Every police official is your son", and further assured the heirs that the Punjab government will extend full support to them.

Later, the CM visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the injured police officials. He presented flowers to the injured officials and directed to provide the best medical facilities to constable Rizwan Ali who is almost paralysed due to the torture of the protesters.

"Every effort should be made for the treatment of Rizwan Ali as I want to see him standing on his feet," the CM said. The chief minister also inquired after injured constables Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Farooq and Hakim Ali. Hakim Ali thanked the CM and vowed to return to his job for protecting the life and property of the people.

The CM appreciated the sacrifices and passion of police officials, adding that the nation salutes them. The police martyrs package would be further honed, he added. The treatment of the injured would be fully monitored and the best healthcare facilities will be provided, he said. The valour and commitment of police are praiseworthy, he further said.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, ACS (Home) Momin Agha, commissioner, DC, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Dr Farooq Tajammul, MS Jinnah Hospital and others were also present.