UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM-MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

CM-MNA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed with him matters of mutual interest and overall political situation in the province.

Progress on different ongoing development projects in southern Punjab was also reviewed.

The chief minister said that the government had made a commitment with southern Punjab people, which would be fulfilled at every cost, adding that the PTI government was the guardian of the rights of southern Punjab in a real sense. The Southern Punjab Secretariat was a hallmark project of the PTI and no one would be allowed to sabotage it.

The CM said that soon an additional chief secretary would be appointed to the Southern Punjab Secretariat.

He regretted that former rulers allocated only 17% of the budget for the 32% population of southern Punjab. He said that in school Up-gradation Programme, 38% share had been given to southern Punjab.

A separate ADP book would be prepared in the next fiscal budget for southern Punjab. New schools and dispensaries would be set up in backward and remote areas, he added.

Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar lauded the CM vision for the development of southern Punjab and said that Usman Buzdar was playing the role of guardian of the rights of southern Punjab.

The MNA also praised chief minister's clear stance on the Southern Punjab Secretariat.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Budget Sunday Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 hour ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.