LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed with him matters of mutual interest and overall political situation in the province.

Progress on different ongoing development projects in southern Punjab was also reviewed.

The chief minister said that the government had made a commitment with southern Punjab people, which would be fulfilled at every cost, adding that the PTI government was the guardian of the rights of southern Punjab in a real sense. The Southern Punjab Secretariat was a hallmark project of the PTI and no one would be allowed to sabotage it.

The CM said that soon an additional chief secretary would be appointed to the Southern Punjab Secretariat.

He regretted that former rulers allocated only 17% of the budget for the 32% population of southern Punjab. He said that in school Up-gradation Programme, 38% share had been given to southern Punjab.

A separate ADP book would be prepared in the next fiscal budget for southern Punjab. New schools and dispensaries would be set up in backward and remote areas, he added.

Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar lauded the CM vision for the development of southern Punjab and said that Usman Buzdar was playing the role of guardian of the rights of southern Punjab.

The MNA also praised chief minister's clear stance on the Southern Punjab Secretariat.