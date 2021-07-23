UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Orders Continuing Cleanliness Drive

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM orders continuing cleanliness drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to continue cleanliness operation on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his statement issued on Friday, he said the animals' waste and other garbage should be properly disposed of.

The line departments should make every effort to keep the cities clean, as no compromise would be made on cleanliness, he stressed. Action would be initiated in case of any complaint as cities should give a clean look, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

4 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

5 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.