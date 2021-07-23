CM orders continuing cleanliness drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to continue cleanliness operation on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his statement issued on Friday, he said the animals' waste and other garbage should be properly disposed of.

The line departments should make every effort to keep the cities clean, as no compromise would be made on cleanliness, he stressed. Action would be initiated in case of any complaint as cities should give a clean look, he added.