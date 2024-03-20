CM Orders Launching App, Call Service For Civic Services Provision
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to launch an online App and call service immediately to provide improved civic services to citizens at their doorsteps.
Chairing a review meeting on 'Dastak' programme here on Wednesday, she said good governance and people’s convenience would be ensured. She was briefed that Initially 10 services of local government and other departments would be made available to people of Lahore at their doorsteps through 'Dastak' App. These services include birth certificate, death certificate, marriage-certificate, divorce certificate, domicile, e-stamp, vehicle registration, vehicle transfer, token tax and property tax services.
In future, more than 100 services would be offered through 'Dastak' programme, and more than 50,000 jobs would be created. The services in the second phase would include character certificate, police verification, learner driving licence, driving licence renewal, copy of FIR, duplicate driving licence, and tenant registration.
People will gradually be able to get more than hundred services of government departments by calling 1202 or through online 'Dastak' App. Under 'Dastak' programme, a dedicated rider would provide the required service of a government departments at citizens’ doorsteps. The chief minister ordered to start registration and training of riders immediately.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, senior member board of Revenue, secretaries Local Government, Excise, Finance, commissioner Lahore, chairman PITB and other officers attended the meeting.
