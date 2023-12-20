Open Menu

CM Orders To Establish Committee For Functioning Of BTEVTA

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 08:03 PM

CM orders to establish committee for functioning of BTEVTA

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday ordered that establish a special committee and take emergency measures for the functioning of the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday ordered that establish a special committee and take emergency measures for the functioning of the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA).

He chaired the eighth meeting of the Board of BTEVTA was held here. Caretaker provincial ministers Amjad Rasheed, Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Officials of the Finance Department, NAVTTC and other related institutions and departments participated.

Ali Mardan Khan while addressing the meeting said that in the modern era, instead of traditional education, attention is being paid to technical education and training all over the world.

He said that the youth is being guided in the right direction by providing skill training in various fields including IT.

Therefore, it is important that we also encourage technical education institutions and activate them to create a skilled workforce, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the committee established for the functioning of the authority should ensure its implementation by suggesting measures and there is no room for further delay for the functioning of BTEVTA.

He stressed that to ensure transparent use of the income generated on the fund allocated for the authority.

He directed that a comprehensive work plan for the functioning of the authority should be presented in the upcoming board meeting of BTEVTA.

He added that this important institution of technical education can be activated as soon as possible and made effective and the process of providing technical training and education to the youth in various fields can be expanded.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Education Mardan All National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

3 minutes ago
 Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

3 minutes ago
 Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country ..

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain drain as part of talent hunt, ..

13 minutes ago
 All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML- ..

All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML-N

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state ..

Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state strength, good relations with ..

17 minutes ago
Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, ..

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, ..

26 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming ge ..

DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming general elections

22 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in hi ..

Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in highlighting successes of China- ..

22 minutes ago
 Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

28 minutes ago
 Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests a ..

Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan