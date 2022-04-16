UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Homage To Bilquis Edhi

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned social worker Bilquis Edhi.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to the social services of the late Bilquis Edhi.

Usman Buzdar said, "Bilquis Edhi was a pride for humanity and we salute her services." She served the ailing humanity and took forward her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi's mission.

He said a chapter of service and humanity closed with her death. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

