CM pays tribute to Brig. Mustafa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Brig. Mustafa Kamal Barki in the terrorist attack near Angur Ada area of South Waziristan.

In a message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He said that Brig. Mustafa Kamal Barki laid down his life for the country and got the high rank of martyrdom, adding that the nation salutes the great sacrifice.

Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel.