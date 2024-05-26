CM Pays Tribute To Martyred Military Personnel
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Captain Hussain Jahangir and martyred Havaldar Shafique Ullah in an operation against terrorists in Peshawar's suburban area Hassan Khel.
The chief minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the martyred family members. She said, “Martyred Captain Hussain Jahangir and martyred Havaldar Shafique Ullah laid down their precious lives for the sake of their dear homeland. Our brave soldiers always stamped out anti-state elements without caring for their lives, and I salute the noble spirit of martyrs. The whole nation is standing with the Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Army is our pride.”
