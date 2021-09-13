CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by end of financial year

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 850 revenue centres had been established to provide revenue services at the doorstep of people and their number will be increased to 8,000 during the current financial year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 850 revenue centres had been established to provide revenue services at the doorstep of people and their number will be increased to 8,000 during the current financial year.

In a statement issued here, he said all sub registrar offices and e-khidmat centres are providing one-window registration facility and mutation of property services across Punjab.

He said that district gazetteers were also being published to collect up-to-date and concise information of all districts throughout Punjab.

The CM said that revenue khidmat kutcheries were providing great relief to the ordinary people by redressing their complaints and grievances.

The government was following the vision of transparency and believed in prompt service delivery, he said.

He further said that to ensure correct assessment of agricultural crops production, a digital girdawari system had also been launched.

The chief minister said mobile centres had been introduced for the provision of revenue services to the people of far-flung areas adding that Revenue court case management system was providing speedy justice.

People would benefit from 100 per cent digitization of revenue records in the province, he added.

The CM said that 180,000 acres of state land worth Rs 462 billion had been retrieved by the PTI government so far.

He said that in the urban areas of Punjab, land measuring 4,056 acres had been retrieved from the qabza mafia, while in rural areas more than 176,000 acres of land had been retrieved.

The CM said consolidation of land was being carried out with the help of information technology, GPS based satellite systems.

The crackdown on the land grabbers would continue without any discrimination, the CM promised.

The Punjab board of Revenue had shown a tremendous increase in revenue collection during the last financial year. Against a target of Rs 59.8 billion, the BoR collected more than Rs 62 billion government dues/taxes during the last financial year and work on launching software bills was also under process, he added.