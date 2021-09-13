UrduPoint.com

CM Promises Establishing 8,000 Revenue Centres By End Of Financial Year

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:53 PM

CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by end of financial year

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 850 revenue centres had been established to provide revenue services at the doorstep of people and their number will be increased to 8,000 during the current financial year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 850 revenue centres had been established to provide revenue services at the doorstep of people and their number will be increased to 8,000 during the current financial year.

In a statement issued here, he said all sub registrar offices and e-khidmat centres are providing one-window registration facility and mutation of property services across Punjab.

He said that district gazetteers were also being published to collect up-to-date and concise information of all districts throughout Punjab.

The CM said that revenue khidmat kutcheries were providing great relief to the ordinary people by redressing their complaints and grievances.

The government was following the vision of transparency and believed in prompt service delivery, he said.

He further said that to ensure correct assessment of agricultural crops production, a digital girdawari system had also been launched.

The chief minister said mobile centres had been introduced for the provision of revenue services to the people of far-flung areas adding that Revenue court case management system was providing speedy justice.

People would benefit from 100 per cent digitization of revenue records in the province, he added.

The CM said that 180,000 acres of state land worth Rs 462 billion had been retrieved by the PTI government so far.

He said that in the urban areas of Punjab, land measuring 4,056 acres had been retrieved from the qabza mafia, while in rural areas more than 176,000 acres of land had been retrieved.

The CM said consolidation of land was being carried out with the help of information technology, GPS based satellite systems.

The crackdown on the land grabbers would continue without any discrimination, the CM promised.

The Punjab board of Revenue had shown a tremendous increase in revenue collection during the last financial year. Against a target of Rs 59.8 billion, the BoR collected more than Rs 62 billion government dues/taxes during the last financial year and work on launching software bills was also under process, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Technology Punjab Mobile All From Government Billion Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's upr ..

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's uproar

56 seconds ago
 Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved ..

Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved to boost domestic exports: Adm ..

57 seconds ago
 Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Unable to Attend Court ..

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Unable to Attend Court for Health Reasons - Reports

1 minute ago
 Belarusian Border Guards Say Prevented Another Att ..

Belarusian Border Guards Say Prevented Another Attempt to Bring Migrants Over Fr ..

1 minute ago
 Aliya lauds President for highlighting women righ ..

Aliya lauds President for highlighting women rights

4 minutes ago
 Rs 6 lakh valuables stolen from house

Rs 6 lakh valuables stolen from house

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.