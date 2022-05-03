CM Quddus Bizenjo hails people of Balochistan on celebration of Eid-ul Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo congratulated all people of Balochistan on the celebration of Eid-ul Fitr on Tuesday.

He said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward from Allah Almighty for his pious and virtuous servants after Ramadan saying the day of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness for all Muslims.

On this day, Allah Almighty is pleased with his pious and devout servants and accepts all their prayers. Include those who can't afford to celebrate this day, he added The Chief Minister Balochistan further said that Pakistan and anti-Islamic forces wanted to weaken our country through sabotage activities which would be uprooted from the country by the contribution of security forces and public for the interest of the state.

He said that tributes should be paid to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

May Allah protect our country, May Allah grants unity and solidarity to the Muslim Ummah and thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemies, he prayed.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo while talking to the people during Eid Eid-ul-Fitr is a special gift from Allah Almighty for his Ummah who fasted for the sake of Allah in the month of Ramadan, fasted and performed Taraweeh, and proved himself to be a good Muslim and a decent person by his words and deeds.

The Chief Minister said that the month of Ramadan not only teaches us to endure hunger and thirst but also teaches us to control our ego and stay away from all evils.

He has urged all dignitaries to share in the joys of Eid with those who cannot afford to celebrate Eid.