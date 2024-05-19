CM reviews progress on 7 mega projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday paid visit to seven different under-construction projects, reviewed its progress and removed bottlenecks causing delays in the completion of Malir Expressway and Karimabad Underpass.

The CM expressed his displeasure over the shifting of K-Electric and Sui Gas Company's installations, which have caused a delay in the completion of the Malir Expressway.

He suspended SHO Korangi for his failure to stop dumping debris and garbage along Korangi Causeway and directed SSP Korangi to personally monitor the area where different projects Malir Expressway, New Jam Sadiq Bridge and Korangi Causeway Bridge were being constructed.

The CM was accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab. Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Project Director Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro, PD Mega Projects Tariq Mughal and Engineer Khalid Masroor briefed the chief minister during his visit to different projects.

The CM was told that the Malir Expressway project was 38.661 km starting from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Kathore at M9 was started on May 12, 2022 and its completion period was 26 months. It is a three-plus three (six-lane) project and would have six interchanges.

To a question, Niaz Soomro told the CM that the progress of Malir expressway segment-I from Korangi to Quaidabad has 70 per cent physical progress while segment-II from Quaidabad to Kathore has 30 per cent.

The CM expressed his displeasure when he was told that the completion of Segment-I had been delayed by three months due to the shifting of utilities by K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The reasons behind the delay were stated to be that K-Electric has to shift its remaining four installations for which it has already been paid. The K-Electric has also to shift its High-Tension Line (HTL) at Jam Sadiq so that its connectivity with the Malir expressway could be made.

The CM was also told that the SSGC had to lower its three Pressure lines at chainage, but they were delaying the process., therefore work on the project has been delayed. The chief minister expressed his displeasure on K-Electric and SSGC and directed his secretary to fix his meeting with both companies at CM House at the earliest.

The chief minister was told that there were some encroachment issues at the existing loop of Quaidabad Interchange and some land issues which needed to be resolved for completion of the project in time. The CM directed DC Malir to immediately remove encroachment [from the loop of Quaidabad Interchange] , resolve the land issues and report him.

Mr Shah directed the SSPs Korangi and Malir to provide foolproof security to the workers working on the Malir Expressway.

The CM was told that the New Jam Sadiq Bridge was a part of the BRT Yellow Line Corridor. The contract includes the construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge over the Malir River and the construction of the New Jam Sadiq Bridge as the BRT Yellow Line Corridor. The project cost has been estimated at Rs12,531 billion.

The work on the project has been started. The CM directed the project director to speed up the work.

The chief minister was told that the Bridge at Korangi Causeway was being constructed for Rs6499.551 million.

The total length of the route is 2.30 km, including one km bridge structure and a 1.30-meter road over an embankment. It would have a 300-meter link road to Malir Expressway and a 50-meter link road to Creek Avenue.

It would be a three plus three lanes and three-lane roundabout.

The CM was told that the work was started in July 2023 and would be completed within 24 months.

The CM expressed his displeasure when he noticed that debris and garbage were being dumped at the site of the Korangi Causeway. The CM immediately suspended the SHO Korangi Industrial Area and directed the SSP to personally monitor so that no builder could dump the debris along the road.

The construction of a two-plus-two-lane underpass has been launched for Rs1350 million in District Central. Its physical progress is 35 per cent. TheCM was told that there was a waterline under the project for which arrangements were being made to speed up the work on the project. The Cm directed the project direct/KDA to expedite the work as it has caused problems in the smooth flow of traffic.

The scope of works of the Bakhtiari Youth Center construction of a new Pavilion with a dressing room, repair & Maintenance Existing of Pavilion, construction of the new Pavilion with a sitting area, public bath, cafeteria and gym (Left Side), repair of boundary wall, upgradation of cricket, including three cricket pitches, jogging track, installation of stadium light for polygonal Tower, construction of football ground with sitting area, construction of road, parking area and walkway.

The project also includes the construction of two staff Quarters, a generator room &Electrical Room, an underground Tank of 50,000 Gallons/water supply system and the development of a sewerage system.

The CM was told that the total project area was 15.380 acres, in which a cricket ground would be developed over an area of 7.6 acres, a football ground 7.779 acres, and the cost of the project was Rs594 million.

Rehabilitation / re-construction of the road from Cafe Piyala (near Gulberg Chowrangi) to Rashid Minhas Road (near UBL sports Complex) is part of the Karachi Mega project launched for Rs902.131 million.

The road from UBL Sports Complex to Sareena mobile Market (Sakhi Hasan) District Central is taken up Specially for the Community. This is the very important main road to provide an easy approach to Cardiac Hospital, Imam Clinic, and Mamji Hospital, and easy access towards Naya Nazimabad, the same thickly populated area and also this will be the main access to the City area.

The length of the road is 4.05 km (dual carriageway) and its width is 9.753 meters to 11 meters. RCC drain has been developed along the road, and the electrification works have been completed. The entire work will be completed by the end of this week.

The cost of reconstruction of 6.4 km Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan from Abdullah College to Qalandria Chowk, District Central is Rs 3367.735 million. This is an important Shahrah to provide an easy approach to the same thickly populated area and also this will be the main access to the Inter board office, Katti Pahari, Qasba Colony, Manghopir, Five Star, Sakhi Hassan, Nagan Chowrangi, Naya Nazimabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, and North Karachi. The project will provide ease in traffic moving through North Nazimabad and the North Karachi area. Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan is also an alternate artery to Shahrah-e-Shershah Suri. The project has been completed.