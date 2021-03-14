CM reviews progress on highways projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday presided over a at his office to review progress on different ongoing construction and repair projects of highways as well as plans for constructing new roads in the province.

He gave approval of construction and expansion projects of four major provincial highways, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar ordered for expediting work on these four projects. He said that the Communications and Works Department should complete the projects related matters within a stipulated time-frame.

The CM said that the foundation of Chichawatni, Rajhana, Pir Mahal, Chowk Azam, Layyah and Taunsa 204-km-long dual carriageway project would be laid this year, which would make transportation much easier. The 107-km-long Jhang bypass, Shorkot Road project would soon be launched, which would not only facilitate people of Jhang and Shorkot but also benefit those living in adjoining areas. The 150-km-long Depalpur, Pakpattan, Vehari Road project would also start soon, he added.

The 75-km-long Hasilpur, Bahawalnagar Road project has been principally approved, he added.

The chief minister said that Sahiwal would be linked with the motorway at a cost of Rs 250 million, adding that there was a plan to link Chichawatni with the motorway as well.

Usman Buzdar said that in the second phase of Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan programme, 154 schemes of 1,076-km-long rural roads were being constructed and expanded all over the province at a cost of Rs 15 billion. Work on 43-kmp-long Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road had already been started while work on Wazirabad, Sambarial, Sialkot road would also start soon. He said that there would be a third-party audit of each project. High quality would be ensured in the construction of the projects.

The C&W secretary gave a briefing on the performance of the department as well as construction and maintenance projects of highways.

Provincial Minister for C&W Sardar Asif Nakai, chief secretary and other officers concerned were also present.