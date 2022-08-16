UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Situation After Release Of Water By India In Ravi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday chaired an emergency meeting at his office to review the situation emerging after the release of water by India in the river Ravi.

According to handout issued here, the CM ordered to ensure evacuation of the population from the river's bed and asked all departments to be alert and implement their standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting decided to immediately install the most modern radars in Lahore and Sialkot to collect advanced information on floods and rains.

It was decided to continue monitoring and the delivery of rations, tents and other goods to the flood victims.

The CM was told that the rescue operation continued throughout the night and the affectees were shifted to safer places in DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Moonis Elahi, chief secretary, IGP, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR, commissioner and DC Lahore, secretaries of Irrigation, Health and Housing departments, DG Rescue 1122 and others attended the meeting while DCs of Narowal, Gujranwala and Kasur participated through video link.

