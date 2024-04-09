CM Sarfraz Expresses Concerns On Delay Of Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims’ Projects
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his concerns over the delay in the rehabilitation of flood victims’ projects and directed to speed up the work on the rehabilitation of schemes to provide maximum facilities to flood victims of 2022.
He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of rehabilitation projects in the flood-affected districts of Balochistan.
Briefing the meeting of Project Director Asfandyar Kakar informed about the progress of the projects.
The Chief Minister expressed resentment over the delay in rehabilitation projects and directed to speed up the work on the project for the provision of facilities to flood victims in the area saying that the rehabilitation of 2022 flood victims was unusually delayed.
He said that the flood victims were still living a miserable life saying that there was no room for further delay in rehabilitation projects.
The CM also directed that for the implementation of projects, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should also be consulted. He instructed the Project Director to ensure personally oversees all matters to complete soon the projects for facilitating flood victims.
Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Special Secretary Asfandyar Baloch, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rand and other high officials participated in the meeting.
