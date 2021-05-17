Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad on the death of a girl in Gojra due to kite string and ordered for taking action against those responsible for the negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad on the death of a girl in Gojra due to kite string and ordered for taking action against those responsible for the negligence.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He said the incidents of the use of metallic twine for flying kites were intolerable and ordered for strict compliance of the law banning kite-flying. A strict action be initiated in case of any violation, he added.