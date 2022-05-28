UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Two Sisters' Murder

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 09:06 PM

CM takes notice of two sisters' murder

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz took a notice of the murder incident of two sisters and sought a report from IG Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz took a notice of the murder incident of two sisters and sought a report from IG Police.

The CM directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and directed that the accused be brought into the stern grip of law. He directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the bereaved family.

