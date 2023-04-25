UrduPoint.com

CM, UAE Consul General Discuss Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 06:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister house here on Tuesday.

They discussed bilateral relations including the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provision of funds for the construction of flood-stricken houses had been started.

He thanked UAE for his cooperation in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees.

