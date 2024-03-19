CM Visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s House In Talagang
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 10:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed's house in Tamman, Talagang, to offer condolences and show solidarity with the parents and family members of the martyr.
According to handout issued here on Tuesday, the CM paid tribute to the martyrs who achieved the exalted status of martyrdom while fulfilling their duty of defending the homeland with courage and bravery. The whole nation salutes the courageous, patient and faithful parents and families of the martyrs, she said and added that salutes to those mothers whose lions have shed their precious blood to protect nation's headscarf.
The conversation of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed's father has renewed the courage and faith of the entire nation, she mentioned and asserted that the great sacrifices of the martyrs are a testimony to the love of martyrdom and the spirit of devotion to the motherland.
The chief minister affirmed the nation's unwavering support for its courageous armed forces until the last terrorist is eliminated, pledging to eradicate terrorism with unwavering national determination. She asserted that those who challenge our resolve will have no refuge, by the grace of Almighty Allah.
Talking to the martyr's parents and family, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said every son of the nation is Captain Ahmed Badar. The whole nation will take revenge of every drop of blood of its martyrs. She said the misunderstanding of those who think peace is our weakness will soon be removed.
The entire nation will ensure the honor and respect of its martyrs and their heirs. Their great sacrifices will not go in vain, the nation will always remember these great sacrifices, she added.
