Open Menu

CM Visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s House In Talagang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 10:15 PM

CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in Talagang

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed's house in Tamman, Talagang, to offer condolences and show solidarity with the parents and family members of the martyr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed's house in Tamman, Talagang, to offer condolences and show solidarity with the parents and family members of the martyr.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, the CM paid tribute to the martyrs who achieved the exalted status of martyrdom while fulfilling their duty of defending the homeland with courage and bravery. The whole nation salutes the courageous, patient and faithful parents and families of the martyrs, she said and added that salutes to those mothers whose lions have shed their precious blood to protect nation's headscarf.

The conversation of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed's father has renewed the courage and faith of the entire nation, she mentioned and asserted that the great sacrifices of the martyrs are a testimony to the love of martyrdom and the spirit of devotion to the motherland.

The chief minister affirmed the nation's unwavering support for its courageous armed forces until the last terrorist is eliminated, pledging to eradicate terrorism with unwavering national determination. She asserted that those who challenge our resolve will have no refuge, by the grace of Almighty Allah.

Talking to the martyr's parents and family, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said every son of the nation is Captain Ahmed Badar. The whole nation will take revenge of every drop of blood of its martyrs. She said the misunderstanding of those who think peace is our weakness will soon be removed.

The entire nation will ensure the honor and respect of its martyrs and their heirs. Their great sacrifices will not go in vain, the nation will always remember these great sacrifices, she added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Talagang Family Blood Love

Recent Stories

Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Sen ..

Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Senate seats

21 seconds ago
 Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqv ..

Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi

22 seconds ago
 Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president o ..

Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

11 minutes ago
 Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district

Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district

12 minutes ago
 Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in ..

Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in road construction project

23 minutes ago
 Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PM ..

Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD

23 minutes ago
TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist s ..

TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

23 minutes ago
 BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary ..

BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary exam 2023

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq ..

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and ..

25 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

25 minutes ago
 214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package i ..

214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC

25 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan