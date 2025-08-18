Open Menu

Senate Offers Fateha For Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Senate offers Fateha for flood victims

The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for Pakistani people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for Pakistani people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

On the request of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri led the House in prayers, seeking eternal peace for the departed and patience for the bereaved families.

The House also expressed solidarity with those still affected by the floods, praying for their safety and early recovery./APP-rzr-raz

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip u ..

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'

11 minutes ago
 Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou ..

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Human ..

UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..

56 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews p ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews preparations for monsoon rains

3 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing

Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), S ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar meet ..

3 minutes ago
IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petiti ..

IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petition against private Hajj quota

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes six private members bills unanimousl ..

Senate passes six private members bills unanimously, defers three

3 minutes ago
 RPO holds Open Court at Naseerabad Police Station ..

RPO holds Open Court at Naseerabad Police Station to address public complaints

8 seconds ago
 Main commercial markets being converted into pedes ..

Main commercial markets being converted into pedestal zones

10 seconds ago
 CCP approves ‘Nippon Express’ acquisition in T ..

CCP approves ‘Nippon Express’ acquisition in TCS logistics

12 seconds ago
 Senate offers Fateha for flood victims

Senate offers Fateha for flood victims

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan