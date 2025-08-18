Senate offers Fateha for flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for Pakistani people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

On the request of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri led the House in prayers, seeking eternal peace for the departed and patience for the bereaved families.

The House also expressed solidarity with those still affected by the floods, praying for their safety and early recovery./APP-rzr-raz