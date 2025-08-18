Open Menu

Senate Passes Six Private Members Bills Unanimously, Defers Three

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:08 PM

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed six private members’ bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Monday unanimously passed six private members’ bills.

The approved legislation included the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition on Employment of Children Bill, 2022.

The house deferred three bills on the request of the movers.

These were the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (seeking amendment to Section 377 of PPC), the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, the Senate referred the Fatima University of Science and Technology Bill, 2025 — aimed at establishing a university in Multan — to the relevant

committee for further consideration.

Senator Sarmad Ali also withdrew his bill seeking to regulate social media for age-restricted users, titled the Social Media (Age-Restricted Users) Bill, 2025.

