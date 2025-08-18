Senate Passes Six Private Members Bills Unanimously, Defers Three
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:08 PM
The Senate on Monday unanimously passed six private members’ bills
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Monday unanimously passed six private members’ bills.
The approved legislation included the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition on Employment of Children Bill, 2022.
The house deferred three bills on the request of the movers.
These were the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (seeking amendment to Section 377 of PPC), the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill.
Meanwhile, the Senate referred the Fatima University of Science and Technology Bill, 2025 — aimed at establishing a university in Multan — to the relevant
committee for further consideration.
Senator Sarmad Ali also withdrew his bill seeking to regulate social media for age-restricted users, titled the Social Media (Age-Restricted Users) Bill, 2025.
APP/zah-raz
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..
UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews preparations for monsoon rains
Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar meet ..
IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petition against private Hajj quota
Senate passes six private members bills unanimously, defers three
RPO holds Open Court at Naseerabad Police Station to address public complaints
Main commercial markets being converted into pedestal zones
CCP approves ‘Nippon Express’ acquisition in TCS logistics
Senate offers Fateha for flood victims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews preparations for monsoon rains3 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing3 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petition against private Hajj quota3 minutes ago
-
Senate passes six private members bills unanimously, defers three4 minutes ago
-
RPO holds Open Court at Naseerabad Police Station to address public complaints26 seconds ago
-
Main commercial markets being converted into pedestal zones28 seconds ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for flood victims31 seconds ago
-
Mango growers trained on value addition to boost exports35 seconds ago
-
Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley20 minutes ago
-
Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of PERA20 minutes ago
-
DC orders timely completion of development projects21 minutes ago