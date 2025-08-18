Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing

A local trader was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Shahdab Town area of Orangi, Karachi, private tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A local trader was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Shahdab Town area of Orangi, Karachi, private tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a local trader was going back to home after dropping children to school when

unidentified gunmen opened fire near Shahdab Town area of Orangi.

As a result of fire, the local trader identified as

M. Naeem died on the spot.

The outlaws after committing crime escaped from the scene. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Further investigations are underway.