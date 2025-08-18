- Home
- World
- Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar meets Pakistani origin B ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Meets Pakistani Origin British Members Of UK Parliament
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday held productive meetings with British Members of Parliament of Pakistan-origin British MPs Mohammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Ayoub Khan and Adnan Hussain
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday held productive meetings with British Members of Parliament of Pakistan-origin British MPs Mohammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Ayoub Khan and Adnan Hussain.
The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, which are further strengthened by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the UK.
He highlighted the diaspora’s pivotal role as a bridge between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchanges, and robust people-to-people connections.
Senator Dar emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary exchanges with the United Kingdom.
He noted that such engagements facilitate the sharing of democratic experiences, international best practices, and core democratic values, which are vital for the growth and stability of democratic institutions in both countries.
The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister also expressed appreciation for the proactive efforts of the British MPs in raising awareness about the human rights violations and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He commended their dedication to highlighting these issues within the UK Parliament and increasing public awareness in Britain about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..
UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews preparations for monsoon rains
Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar meet ..
IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petition against private Hajj quota
Senate passes six private members bills unanimously, defers three
MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1.725 billion in H1 2025
Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley
Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th
PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival
More Stories From World
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar meets Pakistani origin B ..2 minutes ago
-
DPM, UK Minister review full spectrum of bilateral relations, reaffirm shared commitment for deepeni ..3 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for forging regional pact of climate solidarity4 hours ago
-
China expresses deep condolences over loss of lives in floods in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes northeastern Algeria5 hours ago
-
Climate change crisis to be addressed through cooperation, foresight to future: Nepales President6 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrated in Houston, Texas, with patriotic fervou ..7 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan Represented at the 39th International Folk Art Festival in Budapest2 hours ago
-
UN chief expresses 'deep sorrow' over flood-related deaths in KP, offers help19 hours ago
-
Books of Xi Jinping's discourses on adhering to deepening reform comprehensively published22 hours ago
-
Talks on global plastic pollution treaty adjourn without agreement1 day ago
-
UN warns Gaza crisis could worsen without safe, unrestricted aid flow2 days ago