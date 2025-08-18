Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Meets Pakistani Origin British Members Of UK Parliament

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday held productive meetings with British Members of Parliament of Pakistan-origin British MPs Mohammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Ayoub Khan and Adnan Hussain

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, which are further strengthened by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

He highlighted the diaspora’s pivotal role as a bridge between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchanges, and robust people-to-people connections.

Senator Dar emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to enhancing bilateral parliamentary exchanges with the United Kingdom.

He noted that such engagements facilitate the sharing of democratic experiences, international best practices, and core democratic values, which are vital for the growth and stability of democratic institutions in both countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister also expressed appreciation for the proactive efforts of the British MPs in raising awareness about the human rights violations and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He commended their dedication to highlighting these issues within the UK Parliament and increasing public awareness in Britain about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

