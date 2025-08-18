Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices To Religious Ministry In Petition Against Private Hajj Quota

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 08:08 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) served notices to Ministry of Religious Affairs in a petition challenging distribution of private Hajj quota

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) served notices to Ministry of Religious Affairs in a petition challenging distribution of private Hajj quota.

IHC’s Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case and sought comments from the respondents.

The petition’s adopted the stance that quota distribution through Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan is illegal.

It said that priority should be given to pilgrims who missed Hajj in 2025.

It prayed the court that the Private Hajj quota should be restored to 50% and Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan should be kept separate from administrative matters.

It pleaded that Hajj and Umrah Regulations Act 2024 is being violated.

The court sought written response from parties on next hearing and adjourned the case.

Lawyers Sheikh Khizar Rashid and Shahina Shahab appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners.

