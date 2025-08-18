Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Reviews Preparations For Monsoon Rains
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, following the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast of imminent rainfall, chaired an emergency meeting to oversee preparations for the monsoon rains expected to impact Karachi and other parts of the province
Shah put all the local bodies, administration and traffic police on high alert, and directed them to strengthen coordination between the relevant departments and organisations.
The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Local Govt Waseem Shamshad, MC KMC Afzal Zaidi and others.
The CM focused on ensuring the city's infrastructure is ready to handle the anticipated downpour. Mayor Wahab briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing efforts to improve drainage systems at 44 Nullah’s critical choking points across Karachi, with approximately 150 drains under the control of Towns undergoing cleaning to facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater.
The CM directed the Local Government Minister and the Mayor Karachi to take all necessary steps to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of the citizens.
Mayor Murtaza Wahab told the CM that in addition to drainage improvements, 120 suction vehicles from the water board are strategically positioned in low-lying areas to clear any accumulated water quickly."
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is also working closely with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to secure additional machinery if needed, demonstrating a coordinated approach to disaster management.
Directing all relevant agencies to remain vigilant, the chief minister instructed local government bodies to maintain a fully mobilised presence during the rain spell. He emphasized the importance of proactive measures by the city administration and urged the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic flow, even in the event of heavy downpours.
"The provincial government is fully prepared to manage the rains, but constant vigilance and rapid response from all departments are crucial," Chief Minister Shah asserted. "Our priority is to protect our citizens and minimize any potential damage caused by the monsoon."
Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the anticipated rainfall. The Sindh government has established emergency contact points and is urging citizens to report any issues or concerns promptly.
While Karachi braces for potential challenges, Chief Minister Murad Shah highlighted the positive impact of recent rainfall in the Tharparkar region. "The heavy rainfall has replenished all local dams in Tharparkar, providing a vital source of water for the people," he noted. "This will significantly benefit local communities, particularly in agriculture and daily life," the CM concluded.
