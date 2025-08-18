Open Menu

Main Commercial Markets Being Converted Into Pedestal Zones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Main commercial markets being converted into pedestal zones

The government has taken another revolutionary step to increase public convenience in Lahore city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The government has taken another revolutionary step to increase public convenience in Lahore city.

The busy business areas of Old and New Anarkali, Nila Gonbad and Bakshi Market located in the heart of Lahore city are being converted into pedestal areas. Official sources from P&D board told APP Monday that only pedestrian traffic will be allowed in these areas and entry of vehicles will be prohibited.

The government has taken this important step due to traffic jams on the roads of these busy business centers throughout the day, pedestrians, especially women, face severe difficulties in walking on the roads and traders are also facing problems.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the government has approved Rs800 million for the renovation of Shahdara Complex.

Meanwhile, Rs370 million has also been approved for the renovation of the Lahore Fort.

The P&D Board has issued a notification for these projects. The Walled City Authority will now issue new tenders for these works, they confirmed.

