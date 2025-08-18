Open Menu

RPO Holds Open Court At Naseerabad Police Station To Address Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:11 PM

RPO holds Open Court at Naseerabad Police Station to address public complaints

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, organized an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Naseerabad Police Station on Monday to address the grievances of people of area

Member National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, SP Potohar Talha Wali, and other senior officers were also present on the occassion.

During the open court, the RPO listened the complaints of citizens carefully. He instructed the concerned officers to take swift action on all applications and submit detailed reports within the given timeframe.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that open courts provide an easy, transparent, and effective forum for citizens to seek justice, as public issues are heard directly without delay. He stressed that the initiative would continue to strengthen trust between police and the community.RPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.

