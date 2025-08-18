RPO Holds Open Court At Naseerabad Police Station To Address Public Complaints
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, organized an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Naseerabad Police Station on Monday to address the grievances of people of area
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, organized an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Naseerabad Police Station on Monday to address the grievances of people of area.
Member National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, SP Potohar Talha Wali, and other senior officers were also present on the occassion.
During the open court, the RPO listened the complaints of citizens carefully. He instructed the concerned officers to take swift action on all applications and submit detailed reports within the given timeframe.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that open courts provide an easy, transparent, and effective forum for citizens to seek justice, as public issues are heard directly without delay. He stressed that the initiative would continue to strengthen trust between police and the community.RPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..
UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews preparations for monsoon rains
Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar meet ..
IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petition against private Hajj quota
Senate passes six private members bills unanimously, defers three
RPO holds Open Court at Naseerabad Police Station to address public complaints
Main commercial markets being converted into pedestal zones
CCP approves ‘Nippon Express’ acquisition in TCS logistics
Senate offers Fateha for flood victims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews preparations for monsoon rains6 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing6 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petition against private Hajj quota6 minutes ago
-
Senate passes six private members bills unanimously, defers three6 minutes ago
-
RPO holds Open Court at Naseerabad Police Station to address public complaints3 minutes ago
-
Main commercial markets being converted into pedestal zones3 minutes ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for flood victims3 minutes ago
-
Mango growers trained on value addition to boost exports3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley23 minutes ago
-
Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of PERA23 minutes ago
-
DC orders timely completion of development projects23 minutes ago