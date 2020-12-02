UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide For Timely Completion Of Charsadda Road Eidgah's Renovation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:11 PM

CM's aide for timely completion of Charsadda road Eidgah's renovation

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir on Wednesday directed relevant authorities to take concrete measures for timely completion of renovation work of Eidgah at Charsadda Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir on Wednesday directed relevant authorities to take concrete measures for timely completion of renovation work of Eidgah at Charsadda Road.

He expressed these views while visiting the site where he was briefed about work progress on the project by Secretary Aukaf Shahid Sohail.The chief minister's aide was informed that refurbishment of the Eidgah would be completed at a cost of Rs33.5 million.It was informed that effective measures would be taken to complete the work within the time frame of18 months.

The secretary briefed that renovation work also included an establishment of a Quranic garden where different types of plant, vegetables and trees would be planted which were mentioned in the holy book.Zahoor Shakir directed the relevant officials to utilize all available resources to timely complete renovation work of the Eidgah in a befitting manner.

He said that stern action would be taken against those found responsible for substandard work.

Speaking on the occasion Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Asif said that PTI-led government was committed to welfare of masses and had set an example of transparency and merit.

