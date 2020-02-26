UrduPoint.com
CNG Stations To Open For 24 Hours On Feb 27

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

CNG stations to open for 24 hours on Feb 27

All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations would remain open for 24 hours from Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations would remain open for 24 hours from Thursday.

The Coordinator of APCNGA Sindh Zone, Shoaib Khan informed that due to availability of gas in SSGC system, all CNG stations in Sindh would remain open on Thursday from 08:00 a.m to 08:00 a.m and on Friday for 24 hours.

