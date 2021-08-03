CO Municipal Committee suspended for poor cleanliness conditions in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Local Government & Community Development Department has suspended the Chief Officer (CO) of Municipal Committee Murree Ghulam Qamar for showing negligence in maintaining cleanliness in Muree.

According to the notification issued here, he is directed to report to the Local Government board during suspension.

It may be mentioned here that Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed inspected the overall cleanliness situation during his visit to Murree. He also inspected various facilities being provided to citizens by the municipal committee. The minister expressed his displeasure over the unsatisfactory situation of cleanliness and directed to suspend the Murree Chief Officer Ghulam Qamar.

On his direction, the department issued the suspension orders.