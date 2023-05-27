Coal worker killed, 4 injured in Duki mine blast

DUKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A coal worker was killed and four were injured in a methane gas blast inside a coal mine in Balochistan's Duki district on Saturday.

Police sources said that the coal miners were working deep inside the mine when there was a blast.

One coal miner was died on the spot whereas four coal miners suffered burn injuries.

The injured miners coal miners were referred to Quetta for medical treatment.