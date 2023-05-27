UrduPoint.com

Coal Worker Killed, 4 Injured In Duki Mine Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Coal worker killed, 4 injured in Duki mine blast

DUKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A coal worker was killed and four were injured in a methane gas blast inside a coal mine in Balochistan's Duki district on Saturday.

Police sources said that the coal miners were working deep inside the mine when there was a blast.

One coal miner was died on the spot whereas four coal miners suffered burn injuries.

The injured miners coal miners were referred to Quetta for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Died Gas

Recent Stories

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

41 minutes ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

47 minutes ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

2 hours ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.