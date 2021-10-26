UrduPoint.com

Coalmine Worker Body Fished Out By Rescue Workers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The rescue workers Tuesday fished out the body of third coalmine worker from debris of coalmine at Lakhra Coalmines Jamshoro.

According to Police, three coalmine workers were buried into debris when one of the coalmines caved in at Lakhra Coalmines Jamshoro two days back.

Soon after the incidents, the rescue workers started searching of ill fated coalmine workers and recovered the bodies of Gul Muhammad Khan r/o of Shangla and Khalil Ahmed Daidadno r/o Jamshoro yesterday and on Tuesday, the workers fished out the body of third deceased person Asmatullah Khan r/o Shangla.

