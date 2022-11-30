UrduPoint.com

COAS General Asim Munir Calls On Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 06:57 PM

COAS General Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Wednesday.

Professional as well as matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting, which was the first after General Asim Munir assumed the office of Army Chief, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The prime minister congratulated General Asim Munir on the assumption of the office of COAS.

He said, "The nation is happy over your appointment as Army Chief. The relations of trust and love between the people and armed forces will further strengthen.""The leadership of a competent officer like you will help further improve the professional development of the institution," the prime minister maintained.

COAS General Asim Munir thanked the prime minister.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Media Love

Recent Stories

Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive b ..

Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive but not enough

3 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA meets U.S. Envoy Donald Blome

Chairman NDMA meets U.S. Envoy Donald Blome

3 minutes ago
 Moldovan Gov't Backs Idea to Extend State of Energ ..

Moldovan Gov't Backs Idea to Extend State of Energy Emergency for 60 Days - Prim ..

3 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanction ..

Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanctions Circumvention Legal Arbitrar ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland ..

Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Soon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.