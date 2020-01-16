COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses national security

(@fidahassanain)

Army Chief General Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office and discussed various matters including the national security and situation across the Line of Control (LoC).

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed national security and various professional affairs of the armed forces here on Thursday.

According to the sources, General Qamar Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about the security situation across the Line of Control (LoC) along with other regional security matters at Prime Minister Office.

On Wednesday, United Nations Security Council took up the matter of ceasefire violations along with Line of Control (LoC) and discussed situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir in closed door meeting in New York.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who is visiting the US briefed the UNSC about the latest situation going on in Occupied Kashmir.

“India is backtracking from Occupied Kashmir but Pakistan is committed,” said FM Qureshi while talking to the reporters after meeting of the UNSC on Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan 14, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that Pakistan would continue to play its role for regional peace without compromising on national security.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan was the leading participant in the region with significant contributions towards peace and stability.

“We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost,” the COAS said.