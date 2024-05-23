COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has held meetings with the civilian and military leadership of the Federal Republic of Germany

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has held meetings with the civilian and military leadership of the Federal Republic of Germany.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, the COAS, who is on an official visit to Germany, visited the Federal Ministry of Defence, where he was received by General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence.

General Asim was presented with Honour Guard by a contingent of the German Armed Forces.

The Army Chief also met Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army.

The COAS visited the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen along with the German Army Chief. He was briefed on various facets of the Centre and the training being imparted to the German Army and contingents of other armies. He also witnessed a demonstration on urban warfare and visited different training facilities.

The COAS also met Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to Federal Chancellor; Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

During the meetings with the civilian and military leadership, matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The German leadership acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s role in the fight against terrorism, and for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The COAS will also visit the German Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Hamburg where he will address the students attending the course from various countries to dilate upon 'Pakistan’s Regional and International Security Perspective' and contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the United Nations missions.