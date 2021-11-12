COAS underscores need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an ISPR media release.

The COAS said that Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.