COAS Visits Pano Aqil Cantt, Observes Operational Preparedness

Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

The Inter-Services Public Relations says the Army Chief witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pano Aqil Cantt where he was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in field.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat.

The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of defensive battle in desert, including fire and manoeuvre.

Interacting with troops, the Army Chief appreciated their combat readiness, training standards and high morale while training under such tough conditions.

He said effective integration of various arms and services during training is imperative for befitting response to adversary during war.

Later, the Army Chief visited family of Sepoy Hizb Ullah Jatoi Shaheed, in village Dattar Dino, Pano Aqil, who embraced martyrdom on 5th of this month in an IED attack on FC troops in Quetta.

He inquired about well-being of the family and directed officials concerned to ensure welfare of the families of Shuhada, who have sacrificed their lives for defence of motherland.

